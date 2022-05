According to Memphis Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire. They said they would release a statement some time later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned commercial building at Watkins and Whitney Ave. around 4:54 a.m.

According to MFD, no one was injured in the fire. It took MFD 15 minutes to control the fire.

Although no one was injured, MFD is completing an investigation to determine the cause of the flames.