x
One dead, one injured after fire breaks out in Midtown high-rise apartment complex

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed one person died and another was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Friday afternoon, Memphis Fire confirmed one died and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Midtown apartment complex.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke on the 7th floor of Bryton Tower at 1271 Poplar Ave. around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Fire said they have completed a primary search of the building and found no one trapped inside.

We will keep you updated as the situation develops.

