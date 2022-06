The Germantown Fire Department is battling the large fire near Farmington Boulevard.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Fire Department is battling a large fire at a condo on Park Trail Drive and Farmington Boulevard in Germantown, near Cameron Brown Park.

Germantown and Shelby County firefighters are fighting the blaze.

It is currently unknown if anyone was inside.

Germantown Fire said it is blocking off portions of Farmington Boulevard to fight the fire.