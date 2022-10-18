Fire at FedEx World Hub in the Memphis airport prompts large firefighter response

The Memphis Fire Department said boxes caught fire at the logistics hub, but there was no structural damage to the building. No one was injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A small fire at the FedEx World Hub inside the Memphis International Airport caused a large firefighting presence Tuesday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department said they responded to a two-alarm fire at the World Hub, which is located at 2903 Sprankel Avenue in Memphis, the north end of Memphis International Airport.

MFD said boxes caught fire on a conveyor belt inside the logistics hub, and there were no injuries or structural damage to the facility.

MFD said even though the fire was small, the size and population of the facility prompted such the large response.