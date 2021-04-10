Fire Prevention Week wants people to “learn the sounds of fire safety”

National Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 3rd to 9th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire Prevention Week is now underway. Fire officials are working to educate people about the different sounds of alarms and how to take action.

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance – making it the longest-running public health observance in the country.

The National Fire Protection Association, which sponsors Fire Prevention Week, breaks down the different sounds and their meanings.

They explain that there are two key differences in alarm sounds. A smoke alarm will alert people by beeping three times whereas a carbon monoxide alarm beeps four times.

For both, a single “chirp” every 30 or 60 seconds means it’s time to change the battery. The NFPS says all smokes alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

According to the latest Smoke Alarms in the U.S. report, the NFPA says almost three out of five home fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarm or one that failed to work.

To test an alarm, click the “test” button. If it makes three beeps, officials say you can know it’s working.

Special smoke alarms are also purchasable for the hard-of-hearing community. Those devices include using strobe lights or shaking the bed to alert.