The Memphis Fire Department said they are responding to the two-alarm fire. Avoid the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive fire at a tissue factory in North Memphis has prompted several Memphis Fire Department companies to respond Tuesday.

The Memphis Fire Department said they are responding to the two-alarm fire at the KTG USA factory at 400 Mahannah Avenue in North Memphis.

MFD said the fire is still active. Avoid the area if you can.