Urgent alert issued by West Memphis Fire Department after large fire erupts at industrial warehouse

Posts on social media captured the smoke rising as did the Tennessee Department of Transportation's camera near Missouri Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A large fire erupted in West Memphis, Arkansas on Saturday — near I-40 on 1235 North 7th Street.

This is the location of a warehouse operated by cleaning product manufacturer "Awesome Products."

Police reportedly have blocked the road right at the I-40 exit.

BREAKING: Large fire happening now in West Memphis on Seventh St. near I-40. This is apparently some kind of industrial warehouse. Avoid this area. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/1pwwoF2Dqg — Trevor Birchett ⚡️ (@weathertrevor) September 30, 2023

sdfbwrtwrtbg

🔥 🚨 Urgent Alert: Ongoing Large Structure Fire on 7th Street 🚨 🔥 Attention West Memphis residents and commuters: West... Posted by West Memphis Fire Department on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Posts on social media captured the smoke rising as did the Tennessee Department of Transportation's (TDOT) camera near Missouri Street.

The National Weather Service reported that the smoke is not impacting visibility in the area as winds are coming from the northeast. Still, they said visibility could be affected if the fire continues. No hazmat has been reported, according to the National Weather Service.