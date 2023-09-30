Urgent alert issued by West Memphis Fire Department after large fire erupts at industrial warehouse

A large fire erupted in West Memphis, Arkansas on Saturday — near I-40 on 1235 North 7th Street.
This is the location of a warehouse operated by cleaning product manufacturer "Awesome Products."
Police reportedly have blocked the road right at the I-40 exit.
sdfbwrtwrtbg
Posts on social media captured the smoke rising as did the Tennessee Department of Transportation's (TDOT) camera near Missouri Street.
The National Weather Service reported that the smoke is not impacting visibility in the area as winds are coming from the northeast. Still, they said visibility could be affected if the fire continues. No hazmat has been reported, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story. ABC24 will update this article with new information as it becomes available.