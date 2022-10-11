Firefighter burned while battling flames at southeast Memphis home

The Memphis Fire Department was called to the fire at the home in the 5100 block of Judy Lynn Avenue north of Cottonwood Road just before 3 p.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was injured while fighting an accidental fire at a home in southeast Memphis Monday afternoon.

The Memphis Fire Department was called to the fire at the home in the 5100 block of Judy Lynn Avenue north of Cottonwood Road just before 3 p.m. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

One firefighter was burned on the neck and taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the attic. It caused a total of about $109,500 damage to the home, and about $5,000 damage to a neighboring home.

The Red Cross was on hand to help an adult and child displaced by the fire.