Driver in deadly accident that killed firefighter David Pleasant arrested

Pleasant served as a firefighter for 32 years. The suspect, Maurice Yarbrough, is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Dec. 16.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has now been arrested and charged with vehicular and reckless homicide after being named as the driver in the deadly fire engine accident that killed firefighter David Pleasant on August 10.

According to the affidavit, Maurice Yarbrough, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 15.

Yarbrough, who was driving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck, allegedly crashed into the fire engine after running through a red light at a four-way intersection on E.H. Crump Boulevard. The fire engine's emergency lights and sirens were said to be on.

The affidavit said that Yarbrough's truck flipped over after striking the fire engine.

Three other firefighters were in the fire truck with Pleasant at the time of the crash. Pleasant served as a firefighter for 32 years.

Yarbrough was also charged with disregard of a red light, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle, driving without a license and registration, failure to exercise due care, and violation of financial law.

Yarbrough's court date is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16