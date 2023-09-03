Shelby County firefighter arrested on domestic violence, kidnapping and steroid charges but released on bond, Covington police say

CPD said multiple physical altercations were described by victims regarding the suspect, and, in some cases, these lasted over a period of years.

Covington police arrested a man on domestic violence and kidnapping charges who has been confirmed as a firefighter with the Shelby County Fire Department.

The Shelby County Fire Department has also confirmed that 30-year-old Jonathan Voss is on leave, but it has not been confirmed whether or not that leave is paid.

Covington police said multiple physical altercations were described by victims regarding the suspect, and, in some cases, these altercations lasted over a period of multiple years.

Detectives were able to recover electronic evidence and other evidence that corroborated statements these victims gave, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD).

Still, Voss was released on a $25,000 bond until a preliminary hearing later in the month.

CPD said he was formally charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assaults, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of interference with 911 and possession of schedule III.

Covington police said they first became involved on Aug. 24 when they received a report of an aggravated domestic assault incident in the 1200 block of Surrey Hill Place.

Detectives met with the victim at the criminal investigation division where it was revealed that there were two other women victims involved in the incident, according to CPD.

Officers then confirmed that an order of protection had been filed in Tipton County Chancery Court. Multiple firearms were taken for safekeeping by CPD officers and detectives after the order of protection was served as directed in the court order until the hearing in court, according to CPD.

An investigation confirmed that during some of the violent outbursts at the residence where suspect Voss lives, two young children were present, according to CPD.

Detectives were assisted in the case by the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Center for interviewing and providing resources for the children, according to CPD.

After a search warrant was obtained, detectives executed it on Aug. 30, according to CPD.

CPD said detectives recovered evidence related to the alleged assaults and recovered multiple tubes of nonprescription anabolic steroids as well as a large amount of EMT-related medical supplies.

CPD said detectives located Voss on Aug. 31 and he was given an opportunity to be interviewed, but he chose not to provide a statement. Detectives arrested Voss and transported him to the Tipton County jail at that time, according to CPD.

“In domestic violence cases we often find victims hesitate reporting or refrain from immediately seeking assistance in violent issues due to the family dynamics or fear of retaliation by those parties involved.” Covington police chief Donna Turner said. “If you are in a domestic violence situation, I urge you to report the incident so we can provide resources for everyone involved and possibly prevent the violence from continuing in the home. Immediate confidential assistance can be obtained by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or going to www.thehotline.org.”