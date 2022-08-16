x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Memphis firefighter injured fighting South Memphis apartment fire

The Memphis Fire Department said the firefighter was treated for second-degree burns after battling the fire early Tuesday morning.
Credit: Memphis Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter is recovering from second-degree burns Tuesday after battling an early-morning apartment fire in South Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department said crews fought the blaze at an apartment complex at the 200 block of Bond Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday, getting it under control around 30 minutes later. 

No residents were hurt in the fire, but one Memphis firefighter was taken to Regional One Health with second-degree burns to the shoulder and back.

The entire building appeared to be on fire, and MFD estimates the total damage to be around $100,000. 

Red Cross assistance was requested for 21 people, including 10 children. 

RELATED: Cummings K-8 students will spend week at LaRose Elementary after partial roof collapse at school injures 3

RELATED: Oldest church in Oxford burns down in massive fire Saturday

RELATED: Memphis Firefighters hold memorial for fallen firefighter David Pleasant; start fundraiser for his family

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Germantown High School on precautionary lockdown after "verbal threat"

Before You Leave, Check This Out