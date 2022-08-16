Memphis firefighter injured fighting South Memphis apartment fire

The Memphis Fire Department said the firefighter was treated for second-degree burns after battling the fire early Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter is recovering from second-degree burns Tuesday after battling an early-morning apartment fire in South Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department said crews fought the blaze at an apartment complex at the 200 block of Bond Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday, getting it under control around 30 minutes later.

No residents were hurt in the fire, but one Memphis firefighter was taken to Regional One Health with second-degree burns to the shoulder and back.

The entire building appeared to be on fire, and MFD estimates the total damage to be around $100,000.

Red Cross assistance was requested for 21 people, including 10 children.