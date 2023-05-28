Firefighter saves one in 'heroic display,' says Brownsville Haywood Department

Warren jumped over a "burning electric wheelchair" that was blocking the door, according to the Brownsville Haywood County Fire Department.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Firefighter Luke Warren is being acknowledged by the Brownsville Haywood County Fire Department for what they said was a "heroic display of bravery" in removing a resident from an apartment fire.

The department said that at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning, firefighters were responding to an apartment fire and that the front of the apartment was "engulfed in flames."

Bystanders told the crew that there was someone still inside the apartment, according to the Brownsville Haywood County Fire Department. They said "without hesitation," Warren then "sprang into action."

Warren jumped over a "burning electric wheelchair" that was blocking the door, according to the Brownsville Haywood County Fire Department. Warren reportedly stated that he heard the resident "yelling for help."

Warren was then able to find and take the resident out of the apartment through thick smoke and fire, according to the Brownsville Haywood County Fire Department.

Though that resident reportedly did suffer burns and smoke inhalation, they were immediately flown to Regional One, according to the Brownsville Haywood County Fire Department.