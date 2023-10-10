Firefighters battle massive junkyard fire just north of Memphis

The large plume of black smoke could be seen from downtown Memphis as Shelby County firefighters battled the fire for nearly an hour.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large plume of black smoke was visible from downtown Memphis early Tuesday afternoon, which alerted Memphis and Shelby County firefighters to a large fire at a junkyard just north of the city.

The Shelby County Fire Department said they responded to the fire, which came in as reports of a grass fire, around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was found in a junkyard near the former WMPS-FM radio station in North Memphis, and took several companies of firefighters nearly an hour to fully extinguish.

Shelby County Fire said the junkyard has caught fire in the past. The plume of black smoke could be seen from downtown Memphis: