Firefighters rescue 2 from from South Memphis house fire, take them to hospital with serious injuries

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the two were taken to the hospital in critical condition after firefighters had to rescue them from the fire.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis firefighters rescued a man and a woman from a house fire in South Memphis Wednesday afternoon, but they still face life-threatening injuries after they were trapped inside.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, firefighters responded to the house fire in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue Wednesday just before 6 p.m., and saw heavy smoke coming out of the house.

Firefighters had to break into the house after they heard two people trapped, and rescued a 69 year-old man and 55 year-old woman from the smoke and flames.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with burns, and the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation.