Fireworks cause Hickory Hill apartment complex to go up in flames over 4th of July

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed the fire injured one firefighter after fireworks accidently set it off Tuesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Firefighter spent the evening of July 4th in the hospital after battling an apartment fire caused by fireworks, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Wednesday.

According to Memphis Fire, they were called to The District apartments near Knight Arnold Road and Kirby Road in Memphis' Hickory Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening.

At least one apartment was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, which the fire department later confirmed was accidently set by fireworks during Independence Day festivities.

It took crews hours to get the blaze under control.