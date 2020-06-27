Fireworks complaints soar in Memphis, Shelby County ahead of Fourth of July

Memphis police officers will respond if a fireworks complaint is called in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve noticed fireworks this year earlier than normal, you’re not alone. The trend is taking place nationally.

Several residents from Horn Lake, Mississippi, to Cooper-Young and Cordova responded yes.

Yet why have the colorful displays been happening weeks ahead of the Fourth of July?

The City of Memphis has cancelled Fourth of July celebrations this year, but that isn’t stopping people from hosting their own celebrations at home.

"The other night we were walking the dog and all of a sudden, firecrackers went off,” said Memphis resident Eric Haddock.

Although it’s illegal to pop firecrackers in the city and a permit is required to in Shelby County, residents still found themselves questioning why the sparkling explosions seem nonstop.

"From the minute we unloaded our truck on Friday to the minute we started unloading the boxes, we've noticed the traffic was there," said Super Sam’s Fireworks manager Chris Sandoval.

Sandoval shared that his sales have skyrocketed this season.

“I’ve ran out of some of my most popular stuff already, so it's time to send a truck back home and get some stuff, hopefully by this weekend," he said.

Between June 18th and the 22nd, the City of Memphis saw eight illegal fireworks complaints last year versus 238 this year. That’s more than a 2,800% increase.

Meanwhile, Shelby County reported four complaints in 2019 versus 69 this year with an over 1,600% increase around the same time.

“It started about two weeks ago and ever since then, like every night maybe around like 9 o’clock, the fireworks started and it got progressively louder,” said Danielle Purnell who lives in Cordova. “At first my son thought it was gunfire.”

Purnell shared that the loud popping of fireworks has disrupted her sleep.

One man who lives in East Memphis thinks the cause of illegal celebrations could be a myriad of factors.

“Juneteenth,” said Trent Young. “With everything going on with all the protests and whatnot and stuff like that. They’re going to pop fireworks, and on top of that, the pandemic.”