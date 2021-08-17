First-ever Memphis Dining Week begins today

The inaugural Memphis Dining Week runs 8/17 to 8/22 and features 13 restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a Downtown Memphis Dining Week, a Black Restaurant Week and even a Memphis Burger Week but never before has there been a city-wide dining week. Until now that is.

The inaugural Memphis Dining Week beings Tuesday, 8/17, and runs through Sunday, 8/22.

It's first week will featured 13 restaurants from all over the city including Arcade Restaurant, El Mero Taco and Park + Cherry.

Participating restaurants will offer a multi-course menu that is either $25, $35 or $45.

Old Dominick Distillery is also a partner of Memphis Dining Week and will feature special cocktails at participating restaurants.

Memphis Dining Week was put together by Cristina McCarter and Lisa Brown, the duo being the City Tasting Box.

“We wanted to make the whole city shine, there’s so many different restaurants in Memphis and we just want to make sure that the entire world knows about it," McCarter said.

Together, they wanted to show that Memphis is a premiere dining destination.

“I hope that everyone just enjoys themselves and continues to see Memphis as an actual food destination," McCarter said. "We go out of town a lot of times and try and get things from other cities but sometimes it’s right here in our own city and that’s what I always want to people to remember to eat local.”

For every meal purchased apart of the dining week, $1 will go to benefit Refuge Memphis, a non-profit organization that helps families in need with food, clothing, emergency shelter and education pathways.