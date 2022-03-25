First Lady Jill Biden shines spotlight on St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with Memphis visit

Dr. Jill Biden's St. Jude visit highlights research initiatives and support of Ukrainian patients now being treated in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Friday afternoon, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will tour and give remarks at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

It's Dr. Biden's first visit to the Bluff City since she became First Lady in January 2021.

ABC24 will provide live stream of her remarks to attendees Friday afternoon.

According to her office, Dr. Biden's visit will focus on innovative research initiatives and the St. Jude Global SAFER Ukraine (Supporting Action for Emergency Response) humanitarian effort, which was launched following the Russian invasion.

She's scheduled to visit with Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients and their family members, who arrived from Poland on Monday.

Dr. Biden's visit in Memphis follows President Biden reigniting Cancer Moonshot, which St. Jude plays a role in pediatric cancer research and development of immunotherapies for childhood cancers.

She will be joined throughout the visit by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Rep. Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, St. Jude President President and CEO Dr. James Downing and ALSAC President and CEO Richard Shadyac.

Former St. Jude patient Ashley McTyre will introduce the First Lady. McTyre is now a nurse practitioner in St. Jude’s solid tumor division.