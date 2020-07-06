Five injured after a nightclub shooting in Dyersburg

3 men and 2 women were airlifted to hospitals in Nashville and Memphis

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left five people injured.

According to the Dyersburg Police Facebook page, officers were called to the American Legion in the 1300 block of Grant Street at approximately 2:17 a.m. Sunday for a shooting inside the club.

When officers arrived, they saw several people running from the building saying several people had been shot. Officers found three men and two women with gunshot wounds. Some had been shot several times.

Authorities say all of the victims were flown to hospitals in Nashville and Memphis.