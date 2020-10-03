Five recovering after crash involving semi-truck and Marion Fire Department truck

MARION, Ark. — Four responders with the Marion Fire Department and a semi-truck driver are recovering after a crash Monday night.
According to a post from the Marion Fire Department on Facebook, they were responding to a crash about 7:00 p.m. on I-55 near the 24-mile marker. As they were clearing the scene, they were involved in a crash with the semi-truck. They did not say what led to the crash.
Four responders and the truck driver were taken to the hospital. They say they all had minor injuries, and one responder remains at the hospital Tuesday morning for further testing.
Marion Fire Department crash
