Flag photo temporarily missing on some Mississippi ballots

Mississippians will vote on new state flag design

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi — Absentee ballots in at least one Mississippi county do not include a picture of the proposed new state flag with a magnolia — even though the flag picture is required.

Until the right type of ballot arrives in coastal Jackson County, the circuit clerk is posting a photo of the flag in each of the 12 booths that are set up for in-person absentee voting.

The county’s election commission chairman says ballots are being printed elsewhere and he hopes they will arrive by Monday.

Mississippi legislators voted in late June to retire the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem.