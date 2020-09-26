x
Flag photo temporarily missing on some Mississippi ballots

Mississippians will vote on new state flag design
Credit: AP
The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi — Absentee ballots in at least one Mississippi county do not include a picture of the proposed new state flag with a magnolia — even though the flag picture is required.

Until the right type of ballot arrives in coastal Jackson County, the circuit clerk is posting a photo of the flag in each of the 12 booths that are set up for in-person absentee voting.

The county’s election commission chairman says ballots are being printed elsewhere and he hopes they will arrive by Monday.

Mississippi legislators voted in late June to retire the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem.

