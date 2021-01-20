Flash fire on train tanker in Memphis injures two workers

Two workers attempting to remove the top cover of a train tanker car that contained a cooking oil product were injured in a flash fire.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say two workers at a Memphis company who were attempting to remove the top cover of a train tanker car that contained a cooking oil product were injured in a flash fire.

A statement from the Memphis Fire Department says both workers with Runyon Industries were taken to the hospital. One suffered second-degree burns on his hands and back and a fractured leg. The other suffered second-degree burns to his hands.

Fire officials say the cause of Tuesday's blaze is under investigation.

According to a company website, Runyon Industries provides services that include cleaning and repairing railcars and producing vegetable-based oil.

(NEWS RELEASE) - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a first responder call involving employees injured on the work sight at 4300 Millington Road, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 7:57 a.m. Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters were informed that an explosion occurred on top of a train tanker car and two workers sustained burns. Fourteen (14) pieces of Fire/Rescue/EMS equipment and approximately twenty-nine (29) emergency response personnel ultimately responded to the call. Lieutenant K. Stark was the commanding officer of this incident.

Two workers were attempting to remove the top cover of the tanker when a flash fire/explosion occurred. The tanker contained a cooking oil product. One worker was transported in critical condition with a fractured leg and 2nd degree burns to his hands and back. A second worker was transported in stable condition with 2nd degree burns to his hands. Both were treated at Regional One Burn Unit. There were no firefighter injuries.