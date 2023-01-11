FAA resumes flights after nationwide ground stop | MEM International Airport affected

The FAA said their system's

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said all flights are gradually resuming after they had to institute a nationwide ground stop stemming from a sytem-wide software failure.

Flights nationwide were grounded due to computer system outages, and the FAA ordered that airlines halt all domestic flights until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The FAA said its latest instruction to completely pause all domestic travel was necessary to allow the agency to properly “validate the integrity” of air travel and safety.

The FAA said the fault was in its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which went offline at Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.



We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that there is currently no evidence supporting the idea that the FAA system outages being caused by a cyberattack.

Jean-Pierre also said the President has been briefed about the issues by the Secretary of Transportation.

The Department of Transportation will conduct a full investigation to determine what caused the crash to the NOTAM system, per the President's instruction.

The NOTAM system feeds pilots and air traffic controllers with information that impacts flight safety like weather conditions, low-altitude obstacles that may interrupt flight paths, runway conditions, and an array of other information details that impact travel.

MEM International Airport, like all airports across the U.S., is currently experiencing flight delays.

The spokesperson said passengers scheduled to arrive at or depart from Memphis airport should check with their airline directly to get the most accurate flight information and scheduling updates.

Flight interruptions are likely to continue throughout the morning.