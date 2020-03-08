Fmr. Sailor sentenced with sexually abusing minor on Groton Sub Base

27-yr-old had sex with a 13-yr old on base

An enlisted sailor at the Naval Submarine Base New London was sentenced Monday for sexually abusing a minor at the Groton Sub Base

Police said Chazzman Chung, 27, an enlisted sailor at the Naval Submarine Base New London, to 18 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for sexually abusing a minor on the grounds of the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

Chung was charged with enticing a minor by computer and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said in December, they were called to a home in Griswold by a mother who said her 13-year-old son had sex with a 27-year-old man who he met the day prior when the teen had stayed home sick from school.

Police interviewed Chung in February and they said he confessed to cultivating a relationship with the teen over the dating app Grindr.