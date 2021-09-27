Ford to bring battery, vehicle manufacturing plant to Memphis Megasite

The development is expected to bring an estimated 6,000 jobs and an investment of $5.6 billion to the Mid-South.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company is bringing one of the largest battery and vehicle manufacturing plants in the U.S. to the Mid-South.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Monday the plant will be at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

“West Tennessee is primed to deliver the workforce and quality of life needed to create the next great American success story with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation,” said Gov. Lee. “This is a watershed moment for Tennesseans as we lead the future of the automotive industry and advanced manufacturing.”

The development is expected to bring in about 6,000 jobs and an investment of $5.6 billion to the region.

We’re building our first mega campus in more than a generation. The all-new mega campus just outside of Memphis, called Blue Oval City, aspires to have 100% renewable energy, zero waste to landfill, and reusing every drop of water, to ensure our planet is in it for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/O97N9X3ek2 — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 27, 2021

“This is tremendous news for the Shelby County suburbs, for Memphis, and for all of West Tennessee. It will have a huge economic impact on our region. These are high tech jobs, and the state remains committed to providing the skilled workforce necessary to draw new industries to locate here. Many of us in the legislature have worked for many years to promote the Memphis Megasite, and I’m thrilled to see Governor Lee bring this dream to reality,” said Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown).