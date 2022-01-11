Ford giving $1 million n grant funding to non-profit organizations in West Tennessee

Organizations based in Haywood, Fayette, Tipton, Lauderdale, Shelby and Madison can apply for funding.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford announced that it will provide $1 million in capital grant funding to support non-profit organizations in West Tennessee, in hopes to help each program better serve its community.

According to Ford, the investment funding will focus on providing aid to non-profit organizations that operate in communities that are close to the new BlueOval City Ford plant in Stanton, TN.

“Community has always come first for Ford, and we are staying true to our legacy of giving back by investing in our new Tennessee neighbors,” said Mike Schmidt, director of Programs at Ford Motor Company Fund. “Our goal is to ensure that the communities where we build benefit from the investments we’re making and the jobs that Ford and SK On are creating.”

Each grant will offer $25,000 to $100,000 in financial support.

Ford said the investment is designed to better the surrounding the communities by improving infrastructure, moving along construction, and renovating community spaces like playgrounds and community centers.

Each organization seeking aid must apply by Friday, Feb. 3. Ford said applicants will receive updates by early April.

To submit an application, click here.

Organizations that are not tax-exempt can use United Way of West Tennessee as a fiscal sponsor, Ford said.