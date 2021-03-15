FOREIGNER to perform at Landers Center in November

Tickets on sale Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — FOREIGNER will be bringing its “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner” tour to the Landers Center in Southaven on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and at the venue box office.

FOREIGNER has 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits and is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world; with album sales now exceeding 80 million.

The band is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most popular songs including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is”.

More than 40 years into the game, FOREIGNER's audio and video streams of hit over 15 million per week.

FOREIGNER‘s founder and Songwriters Hall of Fame member Mick Jones reformed the band after a 2002 hiatus and chose lead singer Kelly Hansen to help write an inspired new chapter in the history of FOREIGNER.

With renewed vitality and direction, FOREIGNER hit the Billboard charts again with the 2005 release of their live Greatest Hits album, Extended Versions. Can’t Slow Down followed in 2009 and entered the Billboard chart in the Top 30, driven by two Top 20 radio singles, “In Pieces” and “When It Comes To Love.” To follow was the release of the band’s three-disc set, Feels Like The First Time, which included an acoustic CD with an intimate and unique re-interpretation of many FOREIGNER classics, studio re-records by the new lineup and a live performance DVD showcasing the group’s exceptional live energy.

In 2017 the band celebrated its 40th anniversary with the release of a double CD set "40," which includes 40 songs recorded between 1977 and 2017. The album spent several weeks on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

In April 2018, FOREIGNER topped the Billboard Classic Album Charts for the first time with FOREIGNER WITH THE 21ST CENTURY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & CHORUS, a live recording of FOREIGNER’s first-ever orchestral shows in Lucerne, Switzerland.

In 2019, Juke Box Hero, the Musical premiered in Canada.