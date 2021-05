MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Veterans helped protect our freedom, and now some of them need help from us. Memorial Day, local non-profits held a supply drive to collect items for our homeless veteran community.

Organizers of the 18th annual Forgotten Souls Festival asked people to donate hygiene products, clothes, towels, and anything else that could be helpful. The Forgotten Souls Coalition helps feed and cloth more than 300 homeless citizens with events like this several times a year.