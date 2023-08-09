Former Collierville Town Administrator to conduct review of Germantown's response to water crisis

Germantown leaders announced James Lewellen was selected to lead a “comprehensive review and after-action assessment of the handling” of the crisis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A former Collierville Town Administrator is heading up a review of how Germantown handled its recent water crisis following a diesel leak.

In a news release, the city said Mayor Mike Palazzolo picked Lewellen “for his extensive experience in local government.”

The city said Lewellen will have full access to staff, elected officials and contractors involved.

Below is a list released by the city of what the review is expected to include:

Consultation with representatives from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to gain an understanding of the regulatory framework and environmental standards for water systems and required remediation actions

Comprehensive analysis of the City’s actions in response to the contamination

Review of records, traditional media reports and social media postings to understand information provided to the public in the days following the contamination

Interviews with employees involved in or who have substantial knowledge of the communication efforts during the crisis

Review of the operational response to the crisis and itemization of the ramifications of the crisis on overall City operations

Interviews with various segments of the community to understand how the crisis affected business owners, healthcare providers, restaurants and a random sample of residents

Lewellen is set to begin work immediately. The city said preliminary findings are expected within 45 days, and a final report will be presented to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen after 90 days.

“Our community was devastated after losing access to our much-needed water system; a thorough and independent review of all the City’s processes and procedures regarding this crisis is a critical step toward identifying opportunities for improvement. Mr. Lewellen has the required skills, knowledge and content area expertise to perform this scope of work,” said Mayor Palazzolo in the news release.

The city also said Wednesday that samples from the Southern Avenue holding reservoirs on Friday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 7, tested clear, or undetectable, for diesel and other subcomponents found in diesel.