Former Covington teacher accused of child rape arrested again, faces new charges

Alissa McCommon was arrested Thursday at her home and charged with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence, and harassment.

COVINGTON, Tenn — A former Covington teacher who bonded out and was released from custody in early September after getting arrested for child rape is now facing new criminal charges, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD).

Alissa McCommon, 38, was arrested Sept. 28 at her home and charged with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence, and harassment after contacting a victim. She is being held without bond.

The former Charger Academy teacher was arrested Sept. 8 and booked into the Tipton County jail on charges of rape of a child, on a $25,000 bond.

The next day, she posted bond and was released by court on the condition that she made no contact with the victim or any minors other than her own children.

However, the CPD Criminal Investigation Division received information on Sept. 26 that McCommon contacted the child using a formerly unknown phone number.

CPD said McCommon previously would text the victim, using a code word to ensure the child was alone, often sending nude photographs on SnapChat afterward.

According to CPD, McCommon used the code word Sept. 28 and sent text messages to the victim, saying he would “regret doing this” and admitting to a sexual encounter with him.

“The actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said. “Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted. We continue to work closely with the District Attorneys’ Office as to the revocation of McCommon’s bond, as well as the additional charges that continue to develop.”

On Sept. 6, the CPD announced the investigation into McCommon for inappropriate conduct with minors.

An arrest affidavit said a 16-year-old student came forward to police, saying when he was 12, he stayed in McCommon's apartment when she performed oral sex on him without his consent.