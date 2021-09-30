Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19

Swearengen Ware was first elected to the City Council in December 1994

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis City Council member Barbara Swearengen Ware died Thursday morning. She was 82-years-old.

Her niece, Memphis Council member Jamita Swearengen said she passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Swearengen Ware was a member of the City Council for nearly two decades. She was first elected in December 1994. In 2000, she served as Chairman of the City Council.

She resigned from her City Council position in 2011 after being accused of official misconduct. She entered into a diversion agreement with prosecutors, which lead to the dismissal of the charges.

Swearengen Ware graduated from Douglass High School and attended LeMoyne Owen College.

Prior to being elected to the Memphis City Council, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where she retired after 28 years. She was the first black female customer service representative in the Memphis Post Office, a position she held for the last ten years of her postal career.

She was also an ordained minister. She served as an evangelist and bible study teacher at First Baptist Mt. Olive Church.