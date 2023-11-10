Former Memphis City Council member, Janet Hooks, dies at age 70

Hooks served 16 years on the Memphis City Council.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis City Council member Janet Hooks died Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to a source close to her.

A news release announced Hooks’ death early Wednesday morning. Hooks, 70, served 16 years on the Memphis City Council. She then worked as the parks and neighborhoods director under the administrations of former Memphis mayors Myron Lowery and Mayor AC Wharton.

In 2023, the Shelby County Commission appointed her as special advisor to the Shelby County Clerk.

Hooks is survived by her husband Michael, former Shelby County Commission Chair and County Assessor, daughter, two sons, daughter-in-law, two granddaughters, and special second daughter.

Memorial details will be shared in the upcoming days.