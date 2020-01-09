Former Memphis police sergeant indicted on misconduct charges

MPD homicide detective retired in 2019 amid questions about his relationship with a murder suspect.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A former Memphis police sergeant has been indicted on three felony counts of official misconduct stemming from acts allegedly related to his employment in 2018.

The indictment alleges three different legal theories, namely that Eric Kelly, 49, with intent to obtain a benefit or harm another while acting as a public servant committed acts that constituted an unauthorized exercise of official power, committed acts under color of office or employment that exceeded his official power, and received a benefit not otherwise authorized by law.

Kelly retired from the Memphis Police Department at the rank of lieutenant in Nov., 2019, months after supervisors filed charges accusing him of compromising a criminal case. By resigning, Kelly avoided disciplinary action by the department.

Records show that Kelly took an unauthorized taxpayer paid trip to Alabama in June 2018 with a known gang member who’s been arrested 11 times, who he was accused of having sex with. This happened four months after he took a statement from her in connection to a homicide.

Kelly reportedly admitted to the relationship, but said that he did not use sex as leverage in the murder investigation.