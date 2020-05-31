Former MPD officer charged in deadly 2018 crash, faces multiple charges

"We have remained in contact with Ms. McGruder's family, and we will continue to keep them in our prayers. Matthew Henderson was off-duty and acting on his own accord at the time of this incident. Once he was identified as the person responsible, our investigators responded swiftly to conduct a thorough investigation which led to his arrest. If you commit a crime, regardless of who you are, you will be held accountable. I am utterly disgusted by Matthew Henderson's actions. He was involved in this collision, left the scene without reporting the accident, and so cold-hearted that he made no effort to check on the well-being of Ms. Shelia McGruder, " said Director Rallings.