Former MPD officer charged in deadly 2018 crash, faces multiple charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police Officer has been indicted for vehicular homicide by intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident after a hit and run crash back in August of 2018.
According to Memphis Police Lt. Karen Rudolph and a public information officer, Matthew Henderson reportedly crashed into Shelia McGruder near Austin Peay and Joslyn just after 4:00 a.m. On August 31.
Henderson became a suspect in the latter part of 2019. His case was presented to a grand jury, originally delayed by COVID-19.
Henderson was off-duty when the incident occurred. He resigned from the Memphis Police Department in March of 2020.
He was indicted this week and charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident with death and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
"We have remained in contact with Ms. McGruder's family, and we will continue to keep them in our prayers. Matthew Henderson was off-duty and acting on his own accord at the time of this incident. Once he was identified as the person responsible, our investigators responded swiftly to conduct a thorough investigation which led to his arrest. If you commit a crime, regardless of who you are, you will be held accountable. I am utterly disgusted by Matthew Henderson's actions. He was involved in this collision, left the scene without reporting the accident, and so cold-hearted that he made no effort to check on the well-being of Ms. Shelia McGruder, " said Director Rallings.
Henderson has bonded out of jail. Local 24 News is working to find out when he is due back in court.