MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News has confirmed former Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Curtis Person has died.

A cause of death has not been released.

Person attended the University of Memphis for his undergraduate degree and the University of Mississippi for his law degree.

Person worked at the juvenile court since 1976, and as a judge from 2006 to 2014. He was also a state legislator for 40 years, first as a Representative (1966-1968), and then as a Senator (1968-2006).

Curtis Person was 85-years-old.