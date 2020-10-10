Former St. Jude patient turns her disorder into a symbol of aspiration

Each blood cell tells a story and makes us uniquely us.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former St. Jude patient with a rare disorder has taken her blood make-up and used it as a symbol of aspiration.

Memphis travel wear fashion designer, Kris Keys says blood is one of rare form.

"When I was a baby, I was a patient at St. Jude's Research Hospital. I was being treated for a genetic blood disorder that the doctors didn't quite know what it was until they started to research my family,” said Keys.

Kris has hereditary elliptocytosis.

"The doctor told me that three things would happen. I would have an A-plastic crisis. I would have a gall bladder attack and I would have spleen enlargement."

It wasn’t until adulthood that she faced one of those severe symptoms.

"I was in Paris traveling as I love to do. I had a gall bladder attack. That led me to spend a week in a London hospital,” said the fashion designer. "The thing that kept me calm and that kept me sane just like the thing that kept me sane when I was a patient at St. Jude was art."

Her personal sanctuary and escape.

Right then and there, she decided to bring order to her disorder.

"I came back to Memphis and I got in touch with my old doctor. He gave me old blood smears. He gave me a lot of research to do to study more blood disorders,” said Kris Keys. "I would take my blood smears that were really personal in my body, that made me very unique and I started to paint them and started to come up with prints."

Which turned into a collection of fashion designs called hematology. A reference to the study of blood.

"During this process, I've met so many people from literally around the world who have blood disorders that I didn't even know existed."

"I took travel stories of women who have traveled solo and they all have jaundice eyes. Jaundice is a symptom of having a blood disorder."

The latest design in her collection, this jumpsuit which launched Thursday.

"It is all infused with watercolor paintings of my blood smears,” said Kris Keys, Fashion Designer.

"It was a very vulnerable place to be to take literally something that was inside of my body and share it with the world. I've realized that people especially I would say within this decade, people need hope.”

She continued, "When people wear my garments, men or women, I want them to feel powerful. I want them to feel like they're unstoppable. "