Former State Representative Jim Coley passes away at 70

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, issued a statement expressing his condolences; "I just learned of the passing of State Rep. Jim Coley. Jim Coley was one of the kindest, most compassionate persons I knew in the TN legislature. He NEVER let partisanship drive his decision making. He was about the people. His experience as an educator was invaluable to us at the capitol and he was a force in the fight against human and sex trafficking. Tennessee lost a great human being, one of the best I've had the chance to cross paths with. He will surely be missed."