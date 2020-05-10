Forrest City School District holds virtual classes this week, after COVID-19 concerns

The district also says they will be deep cleaning campuses as a safety precaution.

FORREST CITY, Ark. — The Forrest City School District has announced they will hold virtual classes the week of Monday October 5th through Friday October 9th.

In a press release Sunday night, district officials stated this will give administrators and the employees a chance to return to the classroom after being in quarantine.

The district also says they will be deep cleaning campuses as a safety precaution.

The pre-kindergarten programs at ABC Pre-school and Central Elementary will be open.

Parent-Teacher conferences at both locations along with Stewart Elementary will go on as scheduled.

Virtual lunches will be provided for students.

Forrest City School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Zrano Bowles said the following: