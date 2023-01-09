The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street in Fort Worth, Texas, according to a police news release.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The victim who died in a shooting in Fort Worth's West 7th entertainment district early Friday was a TCU student, school officials confirmed.

Wes Smith, a junior at TCU, was identified as a victim, according to a statement from a TCU spokesperson.

The statement said the university was "devastated by the tragic death" of Smith, who was from Germantown, Tennessee.

"He was a beloved member of our community, and we grieve with his family and friends," the statement said.

Police said officers patrolling the area heard several gunshots and responded. When they arrived they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, the release said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said investigators learned that the victim was shot while standing in the street. The suspect ran away and assaulted a woman in the process.

Police then located the suspect and arrested him. His name has not been released.

More information about the shooting was not released. Homicide detectives were still investigating what happened.

TCU notified students and staff about Smith's death in an email Friday morning, saying Smith was a finance major and a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

"The grief in our community is great today," the campus-wide email said.