Four injured - including a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy - in early morning crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured and three others injured after an early morning crash involving a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 51 just north of Levee Road in northwest Memphis, just south of the Wolf River. Investigators have not said what led to the crash.
The deputy was taken to the Baptist East in non-critical condition. One person from the other vehicle was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and two others were taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical.
The accident is under investigation.