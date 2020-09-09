Four Mercedes-Benz stolen from dealership after thieves drove through front window

Enterprise Rental Car window also smashed overnight.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thieves crashed through a Mercedes-Benz dealership overnight making off with four luxury vehicles. The Memphis Police Department said one vehicle has been recovered so far.

The break-in happened just minutes after midnight on Wednesday at the Mercedes-Benz of Memphis on Poplar Ave. near I-240.

MPD said the suspects broke into the dealership and drove the vehicles through the windows. Police said there were four suspects who entered from a side door of the showroom with their heads wrapped and wearing black gloves.

According to a police report, the office room of the front lobby had been ransacked before four cars were taken.

MPD responded to an overnight break-in at Mercedes-Benz of Memphis on Poplar Avenue. It appears thieves drove through front door. Multiple vehicles reportedly stolen pic.twitter.com/vGDbmDY3jg — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) September 9, 2020

The vehicles stolen ranged from at least $67,000 to $107,000 according to the Mercedes-Benz website.

The following vehicles were reported as stolen:

2020 2-door E450 Mercedes-Benz (red)

2020 2-door SL450R Mercedes-Benz (black)

2020 4-door S560 Mercedes-Benz (silver)

2020 4-door S560 Mercedes-Benz (white)

The suspects also got away with a box that held the keys of more cars on the lot.

The silver vehicle driven by the suspects prior to the incident was found Wednesday morning by officers in the area of 4423 Ross Rd.