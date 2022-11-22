Four pets killed, five people transported to hospitals after gas leak at Midtown apartments

MFD noticed dead animals inside some of the apartments and declared it a hazardous materials scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four pets are dead and five people, including a firefighter, have been transported to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at The Venue apartments in Midtown. All five were in non-critical condition.

Memphis Fire said they responded to a first-responder call at The Venue at 3:32 p.m. Once on the scene, a firefighter went in and started to feel ill.

Shortly after, MFD noticed dead animals inside some of the apartments and declared it a hazardous materials scene. MFD said they were able to conclude it was a carbon monoxide leak within the building, likely caused by work the apartment was doing on its boiler.

There are 160 apartment complexes at the venue, and around 250-300 residents have been asked to leave their homes until the gas levels drop.