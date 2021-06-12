Fourth Unity Walk in Memphis held to "STOP THE KILLING"...SAVE OUR YOUTH...SAVE OUR FUTURE!

Stevie Moore and his Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives organization are holding weekly Unity Walks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphians are getting back out into their normal routines, it's important to remember the challenges facing the city.

That's why Stevie Moore and his Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives organization are holding weekly unity walks, like Saturday's fourth walk at Hamilton High School.

Moore has been all around the community this Spring, preaching his message of peace.

Walkers said the message is way too important to put on hold for a hot weekend.

"we were making progress and the pandemic has wiped that progress out and I think it's because churches were closed, schools were closed, athletics were closed, community centers were closed. Young people weren't reaching out and hugging young people in," says Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.