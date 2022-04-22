'I think it's a great asset': Frayser community advocates excited about proposal to transform vacant golf course into adventure park

The plan would turn 290 acres of the former Davy Crockett golf course into a hub for biking and hiking trails.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in the Frayser community are excited about new plans in their backyard.

A new proposal calls for building an outdoor adventure park at the former Davy Crockett golf course.

The 18-hole course, which opened in 1961, fell on hard times and closed for good during the pandemic.

But the 290 acres could soon offer new opportunities and inject new life into the neighborhood.

"I'm really excited, so are our residents," Frayser community advocate Karen King said.

This week, she heard the news she and others promoted for months.

The former Davy Crockett golf course on Range Line Road is in line to get new life.

"On the inside, to me, it's beautiful but it's just sitting there," King added.

In Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's budget proposal, more than $3 million in surplus money would transform the vacant land into a vibrant community space: the city's first outdoor adventure park.

"I think it's a great asset in Frayser," King said. "We could do a lot of great, different things. I mean, it's endless the things we could do out there."

While there are no official blueprints, city leaders said the land would be reshaped for outdoor recreation.

King also offered her suggestions.

"I'm hoping that that part of the golf course is opened to the community with walking trails or we are starting a bike club in Frayser so it would be nice to ride through on the bikes," King said.

Frayser advocates are also hopeful the adventure park - if approved - would bring new energy and opportunity for families in the area.

"I feel like once they see us unified and they see we care about our community, then they will want to do more things. Great things are happening in Frayser, great things are happening in Frayser, but we still need to unify, come together as a community," King said.