MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District 7 Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas and Memphis Public Libraries are set to co-lead a meeting with the community Monday June 27 at Ed Rice Community Center at 5:30 p.m. to discuss plans for the Frayser public library.

The discussion leaders will discuss the library’s future with this who attend.