Free bottled water | Here's where to go today if you are still in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More bottled water will be distributed at Christ Baptist Church located at 3826 Mickey Dr. on Friday, Dec. 30 at 12 noon through a partnership between Making a Difference in Community (MAD) in Community non-profit organization and Love a Little Foundation.
Each car will be limited to one case of bottled water.
According to MAD and Love a Little Foundation, the first 25 cars will receive two tickets to the Black Love, which is a live production showing at the Orpheum on February 12.