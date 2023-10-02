Shelby County Court bus pass program stopping 'cascade of challenges'

The Shelby County Mayor's Office created the program to help remove the challenge of getting to the courthouse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After launching the pilot program on Feb. 1, the Shelby County Mayor's Office has given away 42 of its 200 free bus passes available for people who need to get to and from the court house.

Each pass is worth $2, and supporters of the bus pass program hope it will save the county money by not having to jail people who miss their court dates.

For some people, these passes can even save their lives.

“This is the first time I’ve seen my daughter since she was born,” said Anthony Pierce, a client of the Shelby County Office of Reentry. “Today’s my first visitation, so I’m well on my way to being happy.”

Still, Pierce says he could not have started the journey to turn his life around without access to transportation.

“[I'm] not taking any steps backwards,” he said. “I’m just moving forward until I can obtain all legal standings I need.”

Helping others take that step forward is why the mayor’s office created the program.

“We're hopeful that this will make sure that people don't get bench warrants, don't get put in jail, don't lose their jobs,” said Senior Policy Advisor Jerri Green. “And [face] the cascade of challenges that can follow that.”

Pierce says his driver's license has been suspended for nearly six years for driving charges. Still, he says the bus passes he’s received from the office of reentry have helped save him.

“You're not going to be a no-show,” he said. “When you're trying to make progress, that is a make or break issue.”

Those who need them get a pass to come into court and one to get home.

“Anywhere that MATA travels, these people can get them,” Green said.

Those who need to pick up a pass should go to the Pretrial Services Office at 201 Poplar Avenue. They only have to give their first and last name.

The county will monitor the program's success before deciding if/how they will expand it.