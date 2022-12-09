Free gas to the first 100 cars at the Community Gas Giveaway

The Memphian Incorporated and First Baptist Church Lauderdale partnered to provide free gas to the first 100 cars.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be a community gas giveaway Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mapco service station at 459 East E. H. Crump Blvd. near Wellington.

The Memphian Incorporated and First Baptist Church Lauderdale partnered to provide free gas to the first 100 cars.

Those who arrive at the gas station in time can get up to $30 in free gas.