Local News

Free gas to the first 100 cars at the Community Gas Giveaway

The Memphian Incorporated and First Baptist Church Lauderdale partnered to provide free gas to the first 100 cars.
Credit: Brad Broders/ABC24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be a community gas giveaway Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mapco service station at 459 East E. H. Crump Blvd. near Wellington. 

Those who arrive at the gas station in time can get up to $30 in free gas. 

Anyone who has additional questions can contact Clint Jackson for more information at 901-228-2479 or email cjacklee7853@yahoo.com. People with questions can also call Rev. Chester Berryhill, Jr. at 901-338-8014 or by email at chesterberryhill@gmail.com.

