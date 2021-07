The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is offering the class weeks after Tennessee's permitless carry law went into effect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free training class for gun safety in August.

The class will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the SCSO Training Academy. That’s at 993 Dovecrest.

This class is traing only – no live weapons will be fired.

To register, call/text the SCSO Training Academy, 901.562.3059, or e-mail GunSafetyClass@shelby-sheriff.org.

The class comes on the heels of the new Tennessee state law allowing permitless carry.