Free meals on Christmas Eve at Chef Tam's Underground Café for those in need

Along with free meals, those in need will also get to enjoy holiday entertainment from G and The Crew and surprises sponsored by Target.
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Tam will serve free meals for those in need on Christmas Eve. at the Chef Tam’s Underground Café (668 Union Ave.) at 2 p.m. in partnership with  The Hospitality Hub (The HUB) and Target.

Along with free meals, those in need will also get to enjoy holiday entertainment from G and The Crew

Target will provide a charter bus to transport people to and from the Cafe. Target said it will also sponsor gifts to those wo attend, allowing people who need a little more than others to get a full holiday experience.

