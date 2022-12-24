Free meals on Christmas Eve at Chef Tam's Underground Café for those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Tam will serve free meals for those in need on Christmas Eve. at the Chef Tam’s Underground Café (668 Union Ave.) at 2 p.m. in partnership with The Hospitality Hub (The HUB) and Target.
Along with free meals, those in need will also get to enjoy holiday entertainment from G and The Crew .
Target will provide a charter bus to transport people to and from the Cafe. Target said it will also sponsor gifts to those wo attend, allowing people who need a little more than others to get a full holiday experience.